Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

