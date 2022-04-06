CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.29 on Friday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

