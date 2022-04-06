D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $221.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.