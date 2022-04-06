D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,992 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

