D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

