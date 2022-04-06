D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.35% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

