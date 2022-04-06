D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.72 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.39% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.60 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

