D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.40% of Newtek Business Services worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Newtek Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.