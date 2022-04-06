D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

