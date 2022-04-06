D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,453 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 3,384.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 69,131.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,048,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $109,273,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,425,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

