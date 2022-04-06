D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,383 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

