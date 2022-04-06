D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,843 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.