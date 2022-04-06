D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Beauty Health Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.