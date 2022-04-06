Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $5.90. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 159,011 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after buying an additional 1,611,448 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after buying an additional 1,093,400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

