Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 29,802 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05.

NYSE MSP opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

