Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will post $168.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.40 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,122. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,757 shares of company stock worth $6,565,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

