Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 9,730,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 8,186,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Deepmatter Group alerts:

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.