Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 6.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 212,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 183,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.14.
Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)
