Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

DH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 293,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,264. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

