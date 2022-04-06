Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €88.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €88.00 ($96.70) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €48.19 ($52.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.46 and its 200 day moving average is €85.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.