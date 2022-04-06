Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,953. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

