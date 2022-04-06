Dennis C. Cameron Sells 4,143 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. 9,112,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

