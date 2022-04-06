Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
