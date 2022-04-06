Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Carvana by 9,975.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 127.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after purchasing an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

