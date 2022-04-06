Dev Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,061.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.35 million and $50,061.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

