DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

