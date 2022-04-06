Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $390,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 923,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.77%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

