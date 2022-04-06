Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 8.3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.11 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.16 ($0.16). 165,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 345,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.53. The company has a market cap of £15.21 million and a PE ratio of 42.50.

In other Digitalbox news, insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,901.64).

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

