Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $65.55

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.55, but opened at $59.65. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 670,472 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

