Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 755,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

