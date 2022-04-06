Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 49,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The stock has a market cap of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVCR)
