dKargo (DKA) Price Down 7.9% This Week

dKargo (DKA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $105.29 million and $8.54 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00104737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

