Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 66,499 shares.The stock last traded at $47.76 and had previously closed at $49.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

