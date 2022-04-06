Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.85 billion and approximately $3.27 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00259718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.