Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 551,701 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.