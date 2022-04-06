Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.28

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC – Get Rating) (NYSE:DDC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$18.48. Dominion Diamond shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 466,920 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.28.
About Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC)
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.