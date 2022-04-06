Domino’s Pizza Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

DPUKY opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPUKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

