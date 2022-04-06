Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 1,811 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,823,000.

