DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,247.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 215.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 300.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,099 shares of company stock valued at $59,300,303 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

