Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.