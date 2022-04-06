Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.43 ($9.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.51) to GBX 930 ($12.20) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.59) to GBX 980 ($12.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.13) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.11), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($215,192.42).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 824.50 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 678.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 832 ($10.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

