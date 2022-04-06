Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $23,390.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
