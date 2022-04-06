Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $23,390.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.