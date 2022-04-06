DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.72

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.72 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 3956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.