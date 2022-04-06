Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $388.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

