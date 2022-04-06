Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

