Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,076 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.