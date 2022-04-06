Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

