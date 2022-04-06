Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.