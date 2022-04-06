Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.