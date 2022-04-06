Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.23 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,206 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 132.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

